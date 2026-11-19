USA
U.S. President Donald Trump met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday for a historic trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, with nuclear arms control and the wars in Ukraine and Iran high on the agenda.
Addressing the two leaders, Trump called for open dialogue despite political disagreements, saying previous leaders had failed by refusing to engage with rival nations.
“Together, we are choosing a different course,” he said.
Trump described the three countries as uniquely positioned to reduce nuclear risks and promote global stability, while expressing hope for progress towards ending the wars in Ukraine and Iran.
The trilateral meeting followed separate talks between Trump and Xi, and Trump and Putin. However, analysts remain cautious about the prospects of major breakthroughs given the deep divisions between the three powers.
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