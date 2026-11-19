China: Xi, Trump and Putin gather ahead of trilateral summit

The three presidents stood together for the official group shot ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum’s opening session. The high-level assembly drew leaders from across the Pacific, featuring Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Canada’s Mark Carney, Australia’s Anthony Albanese and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung. Taking the podium, Xi Jinping made a plea for closer Asia-Pacific ties in an era of sweeping global upheaval and rapid technological breakthroughs. He challenged member nations to prioritise innovation, openness and deeper integration, framing the goal as a shared regional community rooted in solidarity and inclusive development. All eyes, however, were fixed on Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, who are slated to join Xi for separate trilateral talks. The rare sight of the Chinese, American and Russian presidents sharing a stage at the opening ceremony threw into sharp relief the diplomatic significance of the Shenzhen meeting.