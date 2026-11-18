Senegal’s ruling Pastef party on Tuesday formally expelled the country’s president, Bassirou Diomaye Faye and 31 other “inactive members” from its ranks.

The move marks a new stage in the rift between the president and Pastef leader, Ousmane Sonko.

Sonko had designated Faye as his candidate for the March 2024 presidential election after his own candidacy was invalidated.

Upon becoming head of state, Faye appointed Sonko prime minister before dismissing him in May this year following disagreements over the management of the state.

Sonko later became speaker of the National Assembly.

Faye ​and Sonko, once the twin faces of ‌Senegal's ⁠anti-establishment movement, have since been engaged in a months-long power struggle.

The president launched his own rival political formation, Kiiray Republican Patriots, in July along with senior officials and high-profile figures aligned with his administration.

By launching his own party, Faye has taken steps toward greater autonomy from Pastef.

This latest salvo in the fight between the two men comes against the backdrop of a budget crisis between the government and the Pastef parliamentary majority.

Sonko’s party holds 130 out of 165 seats in the National Assembly while Faye's new party officially has none.

This parliamentary deadlock threatens the release of significant financial aid expected from the International Monetary Fund.

It could also lead to the freezing of new spending included in the 2027 budget, in a country already grappling with a heavy debt burden.