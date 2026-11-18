Thousands of people poured into the streets of Haiti’s capital and beyond on Tuesday to praise El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, and his troops as they fight gangs in the troubled Caribbean country.

Many in the crowd raised their fists and some clutched Haitian flags and signs in favor of Bukele.

“Bukele is here to free us!” some shouted.

“Give them the drones and the dogs!” others yelled in reference to the explosive drones that have targeted areas controlled by powerful gangs and the newly unveiled robot dogs making their rounds in Port-au-Prince.

One demonstrator dressed in the Haitian colors and flag called the El Salvador president Bukele “father.”

“The gangs drove us out; they burned our houses and killed our children… We thank our father, Bukele,” said Maxseau Lomba.

Last month, Bukele deployed some 2,500 troops to Haiti after four of their own came under attack on October 18 and remain missing. Fighting between gangs and foreign forces backed by Haitian authorities has only increased since then as Haiti remains mired in violence, with more than 20,000 people killed in the past five years.

Forces currently fighting gangs include Haiti’s police and soldiers; a UN-backed gang suppression force; self-appointed vigilantes; and Vectus Global, a private security firm founded by former US Navy SEAL and Blackwater founder Erik Prince. Fighting gangs on their own are some 2,500 Salvadoran troops deployed when four of their own went missing after they were attacked on October 18 deep in gang-controlled territory.

International Crisis Group warned that authorities “lack a strategy to identify the most pressing threats, coordinate state efforts, and bring a lasting reduction in violence.”

Echoing that sentiment was a recent cartoon in Le Nouvelliste newspaper that depicted Haitians cheering on Bukele as they stood near a table with a piece of paper on which someone had written “PLAN ANTI GANG” with crayons of various colors.

While chants of “Bukele!” are spreading across Haiti, experts warn there’s no long-term plan to keep the country safe once the Central American troops pull out.

“This enthusiasm…could turn into anger against the government if the troops withdraw,” said Diego Da Rin, an analyst with International Crisis Group.

The group published a report Tuesday based on more than 100 interviews with officials in Haiti and abroad that reveal government failures and missteps as it urged Haitian officials to develop a plan to prevent their country from imploding once international forces leave.

“The new foreign mission promises temporary relief from the bane of gangs, but its goal is to weaken, not dismantle them,” the report said. “Haiti should start preparing now for the day when its own forces are once again summoned to take sole charge of the nation’s security.”

The crowds tried to reach the recently freed Sylvio Cator stadium but police launched tear gas and broke up demonstration.