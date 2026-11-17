Pope Leo XIV’s visit to the northern Peruvian town of Zaña has cast a global spotlight on the region’s centuries-old African heritage and cultural diversity. Long before becoming pontiff, Leo XIV frequently visited the Lambayeque region during his years as a local bishop, building close ties with marginalized rural populations.

The town holds deep historical significance as a center of Afro-Peruvian memory. At the local Afro-Peruvian Museum, artifacts and historical displays trace the enduring legacy of African descendants brought to the region during the colonial era.

Zaña is also closely associated with Saint Toribio de Mogrovejo, a 16th-century archbishop who defended the rights of local communities during Spanish rule.

For his return to Zaña as head of the Catholic Church, Leo XIV specifically invited delegations from surrounding Indigenous communities—including Incahuasi and Cañaris—alongside Afro-Peruvian groups from across the area to gather in front of the town's main church.

Residents and community leaders welcomed the pontiff's recognition of their multicultural identity, viewing the visit as a milestone for visibility and inclusion. Street murals and welcome banners across Zaña reflect the community's pride as the town celebrates its African roots on the world stage.