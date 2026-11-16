Haiti's former first lady Martine Moïse enters presidential race

Haiti’s former first lady Martine Moïse is running for president.

The Caribbean nation is set to hold its first election in more than a decade in July.

Moïse was wounded in a shooting that killed her husband - then-president Juvenal Moïse - in July 2021.

His death plunged the gang-plagued nation into deeper turmoil and the presidency has since remained vacant.

The Provisional Electoral Council website showed Martine Moïse as one of 33 candidates running for the top job after registration closed on Sunday.

Other candidates include former president Michel Martelly and former foreign minister Dominique Dupuy.

The electoral commission will review applications before publishing a final list of candidates.

Moïse has not commented publicly on her bid for the presidency, but wrote on X this month: "Haiti will rise again on its own two feet because politics needs to be done differently."

Haiti has long endured political, economic and security turmoil, and the situation has deteriorated in recent years as gangs stepped up killings, kidnappings, rape and child recruitment.

Of its approximately 11 million inhabitants, nearly 1.5 million are internally displaced by violence, according to the International Organization for Migration.

The security crisis has presented challenges to organizing a vote, and the election originally set for December this year was rescheduled.