US missionary arrested in Haiti following child sex abuse allegations

Police in Haiti on Friday said a United States missionary accused of running an illegal orphanage has been detained following allegations of child abuse.

Arold Jean, a spokesperson for the Cap-Haitien police department, said US authorities arrested Thomas Osbeck there on 30 September.

Jean said members of the public brought the American citizen, who runs an orphanage in the Morne Rouge area, to the police.

“Upon investigation, the police discovered that he lacked the necessary authorization to operate the orphanage,” he said.

Osbeck was subsequently detained and a review of the suspect’s mobile phone “revealed explicit messages sent to children”, he said.

Following this, 12 children, including 11 girls aged between 7 and 17, underwent medical examinations, he said.

It was not immediately clear if Osbeck had an attorney, but Jean said he expects him to be extradited to the US.

Another American missionary, Maylon Foshee, returns to a US federal court on Monday after being charged with illicit sexual conduct with minors in Haiti,

US authorities allege the 23-year-old Louisiana man sexually abused children while working as a missionary in Gonaïves.