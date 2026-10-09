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Rare waterspouts slam western Sicily, wrecking homes and a school

One of the worst-hit buildings was the Terrenove campus of Alcide De Gasperi school in Marsala, which its headteacher described as destroyed. All 273 children inside were moved to safety by staff, and no serious injuries were reported among pupils or employees. In Petrosino, a car was swept into a ravine, injuring both occupants. Early reports said nine people, including four children, had been treated for minor injuries at Marsala hospital. Later accounts put the total at 11, including two people taken to hospital in nearby Mazara del Vallo. Emergency teams remained at work as authorities assessed the damage to buildings, vehicles and farmland. The full extent of the destruction was still being established.

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Italy Tornado Sicily Extreme weather Storm damage

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