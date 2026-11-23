Zambia’s main opposition leader, Brian Mundubile, has been formally indicted on treason charges over an alleged plot to overthrow the government.

Mundubile finished second to President Hakainde Hichilema in the country’s August general election. He said his campaign had documented “serious irregularities” surrounding the vote and would challenge the results in court.

He and his running mate were taken into custody two weeks later and charged with treason alongside 12 others.

A magistrate has now submitted the case to the High Court for trial, but no date for the proceedings has been given.

Mundubile, a former government minister, has previously denied any wrongdoing. If convicted, the defendants face up to life in prison.

Rights groups have accused Zambian authorities of political repression in the wake of the election, which international observer missions said was marred by irregularities.