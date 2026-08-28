Zambian opposition leader Mundubile taken into custody on treason charges

Zambian opposition leader Brian Mundubile and his presidential running mate Makebi Zulu have been taken into custody over allegations of treason, police said on Thursday.

Mundubile reportedly surrendered to police after two weeks in hiding following a summons over an alleged national security threat.

The 55-year-old lawyer was runner-up in this month’s presidential election that saw incumbent Hakainde Hichilema re-elected with 60 percent of the vote, according to official results.

Mundubile, who received 38 percent, had vowed to challenge the result but Zambia closed down its entire judiciary on Monday, the last day for filing an objection, citing “security reasons.”

International NGO Human Rights Watch said the closure was “without credible explanation,” calling it “a blow to the administration of law, transparency, and due process in Zambia.”

The Constitutional Court said on Tuesday it had not received any petition challenging the election outcome, clearing the way for Hichilema's inauguration.

However, Chief Justice Mumba Malila said he had received a petition from a member of the public on his private email address.

He called the submission "highly irregular" but said he had referred it to the Constitutional Court for consideration.

Mundubile took refuge the day after the August 13 election at an international human rights organisation after police raided his home.

Former cabinet minister Mutotwe Kafwaya was shot and killed during the operation, and 11 people were arrested. Police alleged they were involved in insurgency or militia activity, allegations Mundubile dismissed as “fabricated.”