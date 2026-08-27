Opposition urges African Union to intervene in Zambia's disputed election

Zambia
Opposition leaders in Zambia have urged the African Union to intervene in the country’s post-election crisis.
Tonse‑Pamodzi Alliance former diplomat, Emmanuel Mwamba, called on the body to stop the planned 1 September inauguration of president-elect Hakainde Hichilema.
In a letter, he said the gravest of these breaches could still be stopped, but only if action was taken before the swearing-in “renders judicial scrutiny of the election moot”.
Mwamba specifically cited the closure of the country’s top court on Monday by security forces on what was the last day that the opposition could legally file a challenge to the disputed poll.
He also raised several other concerns, including military deployment at polling stations and a security operation at the residence of the main opposition candidate, Brian Mundubile.
Hichilema won re-election in the 13 August poll with about 60 per cent of the vote. But reports by independent observers found indications that his count was inflated.
He has denied any fraud.
A judiciary spokesperson said the Constitutional Court Registry had not received any presidential petition by close of business on 25 August.
They confirmed that Hichilema’s swearing‑in will proceed on 1 September in line with constitutional provisions.
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