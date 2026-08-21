New protests in Tunisia calling for ousting of President Kais Saied

Hundreds of people took to the streets of the Tunisian capital on Thursday, calling for the ousting of President Kais Saied and the restoration of democracy.

It follows a July protest coinciding with the anniversary of his dismissal of government and suspension of parliament in 2021.

But the demonstration also comes amid growing economic pressures during a summer of extreme heat that has left many Tunisians short of water and electricity.

The heat wave pushed electricity demand to record levels and led state-owned utility STEG to introduce rationing measures in several regions.

The power cuts also affected water pumping stations, exacerbating long-running concerns over access to drinking water in parts of the country.

“I’m trying to defend my country because I see it heading towards the abyss, without any programmes or planning,” said protester Youssef Hleli.

“The country has hit a wall. There is no water or electricity. What I see is that the country is going backwards, while others have moved ahead of us,” he said.

Mobilised by a new opposition collective, protesters called for improvements to basic utility services and an end to medicine shortages, rising living costs, and restrictions on freedoms.

The Nafas movement seeks to bring together political parties and independent figures beyond the country's traditional opposition to Saied.

Launched in May, it has been calling for an end to what it describes as government failure and injustice in the country that was the birthplace of the Arab Spring pro-democracy uprisings.

Recent rallies have seen a distinct shift in tone with slogans demanding that Saied step down have become more explicit.

Among those used recently were the 2011 Arab Spring revolutionary chant “the people want the fall of the regime” and “Dégage” (Get Out).

Since 2021, Saied has presided over increasing restrictions on independent media, civil society, and any dissenting voices.

He accuses his critics of receiving foreign funding to stir unrest and destabilise Tunisia's national interests.