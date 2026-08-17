Hichilema takes early lead as Zambia election count passes halfway

President Hakainde Hichilema has taken an early lead in Zambia’s presidential election, securing nearly 59 percent of votes counted in 135 of 226 constituencies. The result puts him on course for a second-term victory, though the final tally is still underway.

Electoral authorities said Hichilema had won 1,544,140 votes, or 58.87 percent, with more than half of the constituencies counted.

His closest challenger, Brian Mundubile, had 1,030,662 votes among 14 presidential candidates.

A candidate needs more than 50 percent of valid votes to avoid a runoff. If no contender crosses that threshold, the top two candidates will face a second round.

Tense election follows violence

Thursday’s election was largely peaceful, but the campaign and counting process were overshadowed by allegations of intimidation, arrests and violence.

The Electoral Commission suspended counting for about six hours on Friday after reports of attacks on polling staff and the alleged theft of marked ballot papers.

Police said a 57-year-old polling agent died on election day after being attacked outside Lusaka. Nine people were arrested in connection with the incident.

Regional and European observers have urged political parties to avoid inflammatory statements as the country awaits the final results.

Opposition raises concerns

Mundubile claimed victory shortly after voting and said his party had secured a parliamentary majority, although the official count has since placed him well behind Hichilema in the presidential race.

The EU election observation mission said restrictions on political activity had contributed to what it called an “uneven playing field”.

The SADC observer mission also said the temporary suspension of counting had created uncertainty and anxiety.

Economic record on the line

The election is a test of Hichilema’s first term, during which Zambia returned to economic growth and secured a major restructuring of its debt.

But critics say the recovery has yet to significantly improve living standards, with more than 70 percent of the country’s 22 million people living on less than $3 a day, according to the World Bank.

Final presidential results are expected Monday.