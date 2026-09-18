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Parties intensify campaign as Morocco approaches legislative elections

Moroccan minister Fatima Ezzahra El Mansouri takes part in an electoral rally for the PAM party ahead of legislative elections, 16 September 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Morocco

Faouzi Lekjaa, Mehdi Bensaid, Minister of Youth, Culture and Communication, and other Authenticity and Modernity Party (PAM) candidates visited Rabat during their electoral campaign on 14 September for a face to face interaction with local residents.

Moroccan voters will head to the polls on September 23 to elect a new House of Representatives, in the first legislative election since protests led by young Moroccans erupted in the fall of 2025.

Faouzi Lekjaa, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and member of the Authenticity and Modernity Party, known by its French initials PAM ("Parti authenticité et modernité"), said that his party knows that the cost of living is high.

"We want to use all legal means to bring living standards back to a normal level, as they were before", he added.

Lekjaa was initially expected to run as a candidate in his home region of Berkane, but later decided not to contest a parliamentary seat.

He has instead been taking part in the Authenticity and Modernity Party’s campaign and supporting its candidates.

The election comes at a time when Morocco is preparing to co-host the 2030 World Cup with Spain and Portugal, while political parties are seeking to attract voters, particularly young people, amid concerns over unemployment and public services.

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