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Tunis hit by torrential rain, school and university classes suspended

Tunisia regularly experiences heavy flooding events, such as here in October 2018. These events have however intensified due to climate change.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Tunisia

Torrential rain hit the Tunisian capital on Thursday, raising fears of flooding and forcing the city to suspend classes at schools and universities.

Severe thunderstorms erupted after a period of extreme heat, drenching Tunis and surrounding areas with hail in some places, disrupting traffic and causing water to accumulate on roads and sidewalks.

In Tunis' old medina, water rushed through the narrow streets as souk-goers took shelter in shops and under awnings.

The rain came after a summer marked by prolonged heatwaves and high temperatures in several parts of the North African country.

In January, Tunisia saw deadly floods - killing at least five people - after the country saw its heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years.

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