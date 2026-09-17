Sudanese women preserve bridal henna tradition amid war and water crisis

Inside a beauty salon in northern Sudan, intricate crimson patterns are being painted onto a bride's hands — preserving a centuries-old tradition under growing threat.

Henna is deeply rooted in Sudanese culture, particularly in weddings, where elaborate designs symbolise joy, protection and marital union.

But three years of war, severe water shortages and a changing climate are putting pressure on the plant used to make the dye.

Omnia El Sayyed, Beauty Salon Owner: "Sudanese henna is a form of adornment and a global calling card for Sudanese women. It is a distinctive feature of their identity. It represents ancient customs and traditions inherited from our ancestors. It is a cultural staple and a symbol of womanhood."

Farmers say unreliable irrigation is making cultivation increasingly difficult.

Abdallah Mohammed, Henna Farmer: "Access to water is the biggest obstacle limiting our production and causing drought. Water arrives at long intervals and cuts off just when we need it most."

The war has also disrupted trade. Before the conflict, Sudan exported henna directly from Omdurman. Now, much of the produce is routed through Egypt.

Mohamed Ramadan, Henna Factory Owner: "Before the war, we used to export our produce from Omdurman to destinations all over the world. Since the war, our produce is exported via Egypt."

For Sudanese women, keeping the tradition alive has become a way of preserving cultural identity amid profound upheaval.