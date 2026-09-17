Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Thursday that Iran's "desire" to destroy Israel has not disappeared, though its capability to execute it has been "significantly diminished."

"In fact, it has been significantly diminished, and we have done most of the work, but there is still work to be completed," said Netanyahu during a ceremony at the President's office in Jerusalem honoring outstanding members of the Shin Bet.

He also addressed ongoing military operations, stating that Israel is "settling scores with those murderers who killed our people, our daughters, our wives, our children on October 7th, and we are simply settling accounts with those who are still left. And not many remain because we are dealing with them."

The war was sparked by the Hamas-led attack on October 7, 2023, in which militants stormed into southern Israel, killing about 1,200 people and taking 251 hostage. Many returned hostages have recounted long-term starvation, physical and psychological abuse, and, in some cases, sexual abuse.

Despite an October ceasefire that has reduced fighting in Gaza, Israel has continued to carry out strikes, killing at least 1,375 people since the agreement went into effect, according to local health officials.

The nearly three-year Israel-Hamas war has killed more than 73,789 Palestinians, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry. The ministry, part of the Hamas-run government, maintains detailed records viewed as generally reliable by United Nations agencies and international organisations. While it does not distinguish between civilians and militants, it reports that women and children make up around half the total toll.