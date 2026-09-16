At least 12 dead and dozens missing after building collapse in Gaza City

Civil defence teams are still searching the rubble for survivors, while rescuers use heavy machinery to clear the debris. The bodies of children and other victims have been recovered, but dozens of people remain missing. The building, in the Tal al-Hawa area of western Gaza City, was damaged in strikes early in the war and was already cracked when displaced families moved in. Civil defence spokesperson Mahmoud Basal said crews received a report of the collapse at around 2:15 to 3 am local time and immediately began rescuing people trapped inside. He said residents were aware of the danger but had few alternatives for shelter. Emergency teams are still searching the site, while medics are carrying bodies to ambulances. Civil defence estimates range from dozens to nearly 100 people potentially trapped under the rubble.