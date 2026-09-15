US Military Faces Ammunition Shortages Amid Ongoing Iran War

American army
The US military has admitted that its war on Iran has caused a shortage of ammunition and advanced weapons.
A report by the Department of Defence’s inspector general estimates that the war has cost 33.4 billion dollars, or 29 billion euros, between February 28 and June 30, including just under 20 billion spent on munitions.
It says the scale of weapons used resulted in “strategic inventory shortfalls” and exposed bottlenecks in the US defence industry’s abilitty to replenish supplies.
President Donald Trump dismissed the report and its concerns over supplies, insisting US ammunition stocks are “virtually unlimited”.
Experts however estimate it could take around three years to restore stocks of advanced missiles and defensive interceptors to pre-war levels.
The report also documents extensive damage from Iranian strikes on US bases across the Middle East, with hundreds of buildings and other structures damaged or destroyed. Those repair costs are not included in the 33.4 billion dollar estimate.
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