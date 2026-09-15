Hundreds in DRC protest against constitutional amendment for 3rd presidential term

Hundreds of protestors gathered in the Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, Kinshasa, to voice their opposition to a government-proposed constitutional amendment that could allow President Felix Tshisekedi -- elected in 2019, then re-elected in 2023 -- to stand for a third term following a referendum.

Organised by the C64 coalition, the opposition is calling on President Felix Tshisekedi to "give up" proposed constitutional changes that could open the way for him to secure a third term.

Elections are two years away but tensions are already high between the government and its opponents since the ruling-party-majority parliament approved a proposal to extend the presidential mandate.

Authorities suppressed a July rally in Kinshasa against the constitutional amendment and several opposition supporters were injured in clashes in which the UN said at least one person was killed.

In mid-July, Kinshasa also announced the organisation of a national dialogue long demanded by the opposition, without specifying its terms.

The proposed constitutional change comes as much of the country is riven by conflict, particularly to the east, where the Rwanda-backed M23 armed group seized swathes of territory last year.