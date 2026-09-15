At least two killed and tents destroyed in Israeli strikes on Gaza camps

At Abu Khadra camp, footage shows damaged tents, bloodstains and belongings scattered across the ground. The Israeli military said it carried out four strikes targeting militants. Camp manager Shaaban Abu Zeidieh said four tents were completely destroyed and that people had been targeted in a passageway between the shelters. Health officials also reported strikes in Zawaida in central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south. Gaza’s Health Ministry says 1,372 Palestinians have been killed and 4,659 injured by Israeli fire since the ceasefire began in October 2025. The UN considers the figures generally reliable, but they do not distinguish between civilians and combatants.