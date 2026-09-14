Israeli strike on Gaza vehicle kills two Hamas engineers, 13 wounded

Images from the scene showed the vehicle engulfed in flames as people nearby tried to put out the fire. Civil defence teams later inspected the burned-out wreckage, while ambulances took the casualties to Al-Shifa Hospital. Medical staff received the dead and wounded at the hospital. At Al-Shifa, Palestinians later gathered to perform funeral prayers before carrying the bodies away for burial. Palestinian health officials said the explosion had dismembered the victims' bodies and appealed to the public for help identifying the two people killed. The Israel Defense Forces said the strike targeted two Hamas engineers, Hassan Ali Abu Nada and Abd al-Rahim Ahmad Khalil Khawa, whom it accused of being involved in weapons production. The strike came as fighting continued across the Gaza Strip despite a US-brokered ceasefire that has been in place since October 2025.