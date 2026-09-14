Spain says more than 5,300 migrants have left Ceuta for Morocco

More than 5,300 migrants who remained in Spain's North African territory of Ceuta after a mass influx in July have returned to Morocco over the past month, the Spanish government said Sunday.

Migration Minister Angel Victor Torres said 5,321 people had voluntarily returned since August 10, while 90 others had withdrawn requests for international protection.

The government says nearly 1,000 more migrants are being registered to complete their return procedures.

More than 70,000 people crossed into Ceuta on July 30 and 31 in an unprecedented and deadly rush, although most returned to Morocco within hours.

Thousands who remained have had to undergo checks to determine whether they qualify for asylum. Unaccompanied minors cannot be summarily deported.

The exact number still in Ceuta remains disputed. The city's conservative leader estimates around 13,000 migrants remain, while the national government puts the figure significantly lower.

Authorities are expanding temporary shelter capacity, with plans to reach 6,000 places.

The crisis is also putting political pressure on Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez ahead of next year's election.