Pope Leo XIV prays for victims of 9/11 attacks and for peace

Pope Leo XIV called for a renewed commitment to peace on Sunday as he marked the 25th anniversary of the September 11 attacks.

Leo made the comments at the end of his traditional Sunday noon blessing, speaking from a window overlooking the Vatican’s St Peter’s Square.

“Two days ago marked the twenty-fifth anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks in the United States of America. I renew my prayers for those who lost their lives and for those who continue to bear the wounds of that tragic day," Leo told the crowd.

"At a time when conflict and violence afflict so many of our brothers and sisters, I invite everyone to pray that the Lord will bestow his gift of peace upon the world.”

Days after the attacks, Leo gave his first homily as leader of the Augustinian order to which he belongs, saying “hatred and violence will continue to grow as long as so many people are forced to live in extreme poverty and are oppressed by so many forms of injustice.”