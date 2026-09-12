Cameroon's economic capital Douala wakes up underwater after heavy rains

A pregnant woman has died of electrocution in Cameroon after heavy rains lashed the city of Douala, causing severe flooding.

According to neighbours, she was found dead early on Friday morning and her body was removed by firefighters.

"I heard her talking on the phone at 9 pm, but nothing after that. A neighbor told me that if she was there at 9 pm, she must still be there, because she wasn't the type to sleep just anywhere or anyhow," one neighbour told Africanews. "That’s when my husband tried calling, but the call wouldn't go through. He pushed open the kitchen door and found the body."

Friday’s rain spared no one and the damage across the 5th district of Cameroon’s economic capital is extensive. Residents say the deluge caught them off guard in the early hours of the morning.

"Around 2 am, I woke up to relieve myself. I put my feet on the floor and realized the water was up to my knees," a resident told Africanews. "By the time I reached the living room, the water was already up to my thighs."

Motorists and pedestrians struggled to reach the city center. Many had to turn back due to the flooding, while others waited hours for a chance to cross.

"I’m at a loss—I’m actually a bit flustered," one woman said as she waited in her car.

"I’ve been here since 7 am and can’t get to work. Faced with all this water, I’m wondering whether to push forward or turn back; for now, I’m just watching the situation."

While the full extent of the damage remains unclear, the meteorological service is warning residents to prepare for even heavier rainfall in the coming days.