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UK: Anti-immigrant and anti-racism protesters face off in Portsmouth

Counter protesters are separated by the police from people taking part in an anti-migrant South Coast Patriots march, Portsmouth, England, Sep. 12, 2026   -  
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By Rédaction Africanews

and Agencies

World News

Another weekend of disruption in the southern England on Saturday as anti-immigration protesters converged on the city of Portsmouth.

Hundreds of people gathered in the city centre to march against migrants crossing the Channel to reach the country from France.

At a similar march last Sunday, protesters dressed in black and wearing masks faced off with police at the port of Dover in an effort to prevent lifeboats from bringing the migrants to land.

Counter-protesters led by Stand Up to Racism also turned out, with police forming a line to keep the two groups apart.

This week, police restricted the use of face coverings and other means of concealing a person’s identity during the protest.

Police said the rule was not mean to discourage protest but stressed they would not tolerate those whose aim was to create fear and incite violence.

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