Anti-immigration protests turn violent after Belfast stabbing

Violent anti-immigration protests swept through Belfast after a refugee was charged over a brutal stabbing that shocked the United Kingdom. Buildings and vehicles were set ablaze, roads blocked and residents evacuated as tensions over immigration intensified.

Hundreds of protesters took to the streets of Belfast on Tuesday evening, with many wearing masks as demonstrations quickly escalated into violence.

Vehicles were torched, roads were blocked and several buildings were set on fire, forcing residents to flee their homes.

Police helicopters circled overhead while emergency services responded to multiple incidents across the city.

Shops closed early as authorities sought to contain the disorder.

Stabbing sparks outrage

The protests were triggered by a knife attack that occurred a day earlier and was widely shared on social media.

Graphic footage showed a man repeatedly slashing another individual in the head and neck in a Belfast street before bystanders intervened and restrained the attacker.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries to his eyes, face and back and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a bladed weapon in a public place and making threats to kill. He is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Refugee status fuels political debate

The UK Home Office confirmed that the suspect is a Sudanese refugee who arrived in the United Kingdom in 2023 and was granted permission to remain until 2028.

Police Chief Jon Boutcher said the suspect was not known to security services and had no record on national security databases.

The revelation intensified debate over immigration, with several anti-immigration figures demanding greater transparency about the suspect's background.

Residents describe scenes of fear

Witnesses described chaotic scenes as fires spread through parts of the city.

One resident said protesters threw petrol bombs before flames engulfed nearby buildings, forcing emergency evacuations.

Others spoke of fear and uncertainty as violence unfolded in residential neighbourhoods.

A local mother said the attack and subsequent unrest had left many people feeling unsafe in their own community.

Political leaders condemn violence

Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O'Neill strongly condemned the attacks, describing the actions of masked protesters as "disgusting cowardice."

She urged calm and said racism, intimidation and violence could never be justified.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer also denounced the stabbing as "horrific" and "sickening," while the leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties issued a joint statement condemning both the attack and the subsequent violence.

Social media under scrutiny

Authorities have urged the public not to circulate the graphic video of the stabbing, warning that sharing such content could retraumatize those involved.

Despite those appeals, the footage spread widely online and was used by anti-immigration activists to mobilize protests.

Technology billionaire Elon Musk amplified calls for continued demonstrations by reposting comments from anti-immigration activist Tommy Robinson, adding fuel to an already heated debate.

Immigration tensions deepen

The unrest comes amid growing political tensions over immigration across the United Kingdom.

Recent protests in other parts of the country, including Southampton, have highlighted increasing public divisions over migration, asylum policies and public safety.

As investigations continue and the suspect prepares to face court, authorities are working to restore order while urging communities to reject violence and allow the judicial process to proceed.