Two years after Gen Z uprising, Kenyan protesters return to Nairobi streets

Marchers carried Kenyan flags and called for justice for victims of police violence, while authorities deployed large numbers of officers and erected roadblocks around the capital. The anniversary has become a symbol of growing youth activism and demands for greater government accountability. The protests recall the events of June 2024, when thousands of young people stormed parliament in Nairobi to oppose tax increases amid rising living costs. Police opened fire during the unrest, triggering national and international criticism. On 25 June 2026, businesses remained closed in parts of the capital and parliament was heavily secured. Demonstrators accused the government of moving too slowly on compensation and investigations into alleged abuses. President William Ruto has defended the compensation programme, while opposition figures continue to press for greater transparency and justice for affected families.