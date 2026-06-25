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Fans cheer as Iran leave Mexico for Seattle ahead of final group game

Children cheer for the Iran national soccer team as they depart from the Tijuana Marriott in Tijuana, Mexico on Saturday June 20, 2026   -  
Copyright © africanews
Gabriela Aoun Angueira/Gabriela Aoun Angueira

By Africanews

with AP

World Cup 2026

The Iranian national football team departed Tijuana for Seattle on Wednesday before their last group match against Egypt.

They were allowed to leave Mexican territory and enter the US on MD-2 for the first time at the FIFA World Cup.

A mix of Iranian and Mexican supporters turned out to say farewell, looking to get a glimpse of the players and an autograph from them as they departed.

Iranian artist Yalda Sepahpour made shirts representing Mexico and Iran to show her love for the support the team has received while in Mexico and encourage the players as they leave to face off against Egypt.

"It's to celebrate a moment and to say thank you and congratulations. They're doing amazing and again, Mexico welcomes them. I wear this shirt and everybody comes and gives me a high five and a fist bump, and it's very moving," she added.

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