UN adopts resolution upholding accountability for attacks on peacekeepers

The United Nations Security Council on Tuesday unanimously adopted a resolution authorising new steps to ensure that those who commit crimes against peacekeepers face justice.

The UN says almost 1,100 peacekeepers from countries around the world have lost their lives in the line of duty and thousands of others have been injured since 1948.

While killings and other criminal acts against them are always condemned by the UN, it said the rate of prosecution “has remained very low”.

Resolution 2823 notes that accountability is essential to deter future attacks, safeguard the effectiveness of peacekeeping operations, and the safety and security of peacekeepers.

Sun Lei, China’s deputy permanent representative to the world body said further actions by the Security Council was “extremely necessary and urgent”.

"The current international security environment is complex and volatile, and peacekeeping personnel face severe traditional and non-traditional security threats, especially given the recent spate of attacks that have resulted in casualties among peacekeepers,” he said.

The resolution authorises the Secretary-General to make sure that facts are collected and investigations supported to ensure prosecution of all violent acts against peacekeepers.

It also condemns all attacks against UN peacekeepers, emphasising that they may constitute war crimes.

The resolution also stresses the responsibility of host countries to take all necessary measures to investigate such crimes and prosecute the perpetrators.