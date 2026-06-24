Nairobi signs $1.2 billion airport expansion deal with China Road and Bridge Corp.

Kenya has signed a $1.2 billion deal with China Road and Bridge Corporation to expand Nairobi’s Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, the country’s transport minister said on Tuesday.

Last week Davis Chirchir said Nairobi had appointed Africa’s Trade and Development Bank and the Africa Finance Corporation to arrange financing for the project that will nearly triple the airport’s capacity to 22 million passengers a year.

The plan includes a new passenger terminal and the rehabilitation of existing runways and aprons.

In 2024, Kenya was forced to put the project on hold when it cancelled a deal with India’s Adani group when its after US bribery and fraud indictments against its founder, Gautam Adani.

The resumption of the project comes as Nairobi's position as East Africa's leading aviation hub is under threat from Rwanda and Ethiopia, both of which are increasing investment in their own airports in an effort to bring in more airlines and passengers.