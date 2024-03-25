JKIA terminal reopened after morning fire incident

A section of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport Terminal 1E has resumed operations after a temporary closure due to a fire incident, Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) announced on Monday.

In a recent update, KAA confirmed the full operational status of Terminal 1E (T1E), stating, "Further to our earlier statement, we're pleased to announce that Terminal 1E (T1E) at JKIA is now fully operational."

The incident, which took place Monday morning, was attributed to an electrical fault within Terminal 1E at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

KAA reassured the public that the situation was swiftly contained with no reported injuries or casualties. As a precautionary measure, power to Terminal 1E was temporarily shut off to ensure the safety of all individuals within the premises.

To minimize disruption, all flight arrival operations were redirected to Terminal 1A until further notice. Passengers and staff were promptly evacuated from the affected area.

Terminal 1E caters to several international airlines, including British Airways, Qatar Airways, Emirates, and Lufthansa.

The reopening of Terminal 1E marks a significant step in restoring normalcy to operations at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport following the unfortunate incident.