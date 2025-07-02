ECOWAS calls for restraint in violent protests in Togo

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission has expressed concern about the current state of affairs in Togo.

Protests against the regime of Faure Gnassingbé that involved a violent police response and saw at least 7 people die shook the country from 26 to 28 June.

After refraining from commenting on the events while they took place, ECOWAS published a press release on social network X in the evening on 1 July in French and English.

"In the interest of social cohesion, the ECOWAS Commission calls for restraint and urges all stakeholders to favour dialogue", the organisation wrote.

ECOWAS also noted that it "remained available to contribute to efforts to preserve social peace in the Togolese Republic".

Protesters took to the streets for the first time at the beginning of June to denounce a high cost of living and the concentration of power in the hands of Faure Gnassingbé, who has been in office for the past two decades and succeeded his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, at the helm of the state.