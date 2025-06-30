Cameroon’s Tourism Minister joins presidential race as Biya’s silence fuels uncertainty

Cameroon’s long-serving President Paul Biya is facing growing questions about his political future, as a second high-profile government official steps into the race to succeed him ahead of the country’s October 2025 election.

Tourism Minister Bello Bouba Maigari, a veteran politician and former prime minister, has accepted his party’s nomination to run for president. The 78-year-old was officially backed by the National Union for Democracy and Progress (UNDP) over the weekend, a move that has stirred political speculation, especially since he has not resigned from his cabinet post.

Maigari’s entry into the race follows that of Issa Tchiroma Bakary, another northern political heavyweight and former government spokesperson, who recently stepped down to launch his presidential campaign. These developments hint at cracks within the ruling elite and a potential shift in the political alliance between Biya’s central power base and the country’s northern regions.

President Biya, now 92 and in office since 1982, has not announced whether he intends to run for another term. His silence is fuelling uncertainty in a country where political succession has long been a taboo subject.

The northern provinces of Adamawa, North, and Far North, home to more than two million registered voters, are seen as critical to any serious presidential bid. Analysts suggest that the growing number of contenders from the north could reshape the electoral map and challenge the ruling party’s grip on power.

According to preliminary figures from Cameroon’s electoral commission, over eight million voters have registered for the 2025 poll. The election comes at a time when many Cameroonians are voicing frustration over economic stagnation, rising insecurity, and a lack of political renewal.

With key figures like Maigari stepping forward, the country is heading into what may be one of its most consequential elections in decades, a test not just of leadership but of Cameroon’s readiness for change.