President Paul Biya's continued absence in Cameroon sparks health concerns

President Paul Biya's absence from public events, both locally and internationally, has caught the attention of many Cameroonians, with questions now lingering about his whereabouts.

According to local reports, Biya left Cameroon in early July this year and is currently on an official mission abroad.

Biya began his diplomatic trip in France in July before proceeding to China. However, he was absent from the UN General Assembly, and according to an official statement, he decided to rest in Switzerland instead.

Biya also missed the recent La Francophonie summit held in France.

A source within the presidency cited Biya's health as the reason for his absence from major events.

There is no legal limit on the duration of a presidential stay abroad, although public discourse suggests around 40 days as an acceptable timeframe for being away from Cameroon.

During his 42-year reign, Paul Biya has sometimes stayed abroad for such extended periods that rumors of his death have circulated, only for him to reappear dramatically at the last minute.

Meanwhile, several political leaders have called on 91-year-old President Biya to seek another term in the 2025 presidential election, despite persistent rumors about his health.

As with every presidential election in Cameroon, the tradition of calls for Paul Biya’s candidacy continues, despite growing concerns over his health.