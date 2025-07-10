In Cameroon, Paul Biya's candidacy divides his party

In Cameroon, the ruling party has had an uneasy several weeks. Ministers and party officials are now in open disagreement about the possible candidacy of President Paul Biya in the upcoming October elections.

While some see this as a diversionary tactic, for residents of the capital, the country is no longer being governed.

"This internal battle says it all, and we can say that the country is no longer governed because there's no leader to bang their fist on the table," says Yves Tuya, resident of Yaoundé. "The silence of the President of the Republic is what's causing all this disorder."

It's an unprecedented situation for the party and is starting to raise questions about the CPDM's legitimacy.

"We have Minister Sadi, for example, who doesn't know what to say, and Minister Jacques Fame Ndongo trying to reassure people — but in reality, Cameroonians are not fooled," says political analyst Landry Atagana. "Even more so, party members themselves don't know who to turn to. And what's most dangerous in this kind of situation is that everything depends on just one man. We are left wondering: in such circumstances, does this kind of party even still have the legitimacy to speak on behalf of the people, when they can't even agree or speak with one voice internally?"

Inevitable transition

For Atangana, it's clear that the ruling party is now on the verge of implosion in Cameroon, as its top officials have shown their limits and inability to prepare a successor.

"The chaos we are witnessing in the CPDM lately can be explained by three factors. First, the absence of a clear direction. Second, the lack of an identified successor. And third, the fear of a power vacuum at the top."

This is no longer about hidden dissent, but rather an open fracture within the CPDM. According to the expert, political transition is now inevitable by October.

"Opposition parties, including former allies, have decided to reshape the political landscape in Cameroon. Whether we like it or not, the country is now facing a transition," Atagana says.

According to observers, the breakup of the CPDM's historic alliances and the current situation could give the opposition one last chance to bring an end to the ruling party's 43 years of undisputed dominance in October.