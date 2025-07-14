Cameroon: Mixed reactions in Yaoundé after Biya announces bid for another term

Cameroon’s longtime president Paul Biya announced on Sunday night that he would run for another term in office.

The news made the front pages of the capital's newspapers on Monday morning.

In Yaoundé, some residents are not surprised and promise to vote for Biya when the time comes.

"We can only support the President for the October elections, so we are with him. We're going to vote for Paul Biya because he's the best president", said Bernice, a Yaoundé resident.

Paul Biya has ruled Cameroon for close to 43 years, making him Africa’s second longest-serving president.

In 2008, the country’s parliament amended the constitution to remove presidential term limits, allowing him to stay in power.

"This is normal. We have given him all the powers from North to South, from East to West, in other words all the traditional [powers] of the entire republic. In my opinion, he is a king and a king always dies in power, a king never resigns, a king never abdicates", said Paul Martin Bengono, who lives in Yaoundé.

At 92 years old, Paul Biya is the continent’s oldest leader.

On the streets of the capital, some people think he should step down and let younger generations take the lead.

"At the age of His Excellency the President of the Republic, you usually rest. In 43 years, the President of the Republic has given a lot to Cameroon", said teacher François Hen.

For some opposition supporters, Biya's candidacy is not worrying.

“If he feels that at his age and in his position, he still has enough energy to rule Cameroon, good for him. Let him face the elections. The reality of the ballot box will tell", said Béranger Simo.

Presidential hopefuls have until 21 July to declare their candidacy.

In the opposition, negotiations are underway to form a coalition that would defeat Paul Biya.

The presidential election will take place on 12 October.