Cameroon: Police, opposition supporters clash as election looms

Tempers flared Sunday in the city of Douala, as activists and supporters of Maurice Kamto's MRC party fought to access their headquarters blocked off by security forces.

Since Saturday, parts of the city and the airport had been off-limits to motorcycle taxi drivers, as authorities anticipated Maurice Kamto’s arrival in Douala, where he was due to hold a meeting at his party’s regional headquarters.

"They say Professor Maurice Kamto is arriving. I don't understand why the CPDM needs to advertise it. Is it the government's or the army's role to promote Maurice Kamto?,'' asked Kouati Robert, a supporter of Kamto.

On Sunday, the MRC leader posted a video stating he was being held at his residence and prevented by police from reaching his party headquarters.

Cameroon is due to hold a presidential election in October and tensions are high. President Paul Biya's party has held power since 1960.

Kamto officially garnered 14 percent of the votes in the disputed 2018 presidential election.

Biya who is Africa's second-longest serving leader is expected to seek his eighth presidential term in the October elections. The months leading up to the election have also been marked by an increase in arbitrary arrests, intimidation, and a ban on demonstrations.

Joel Kouam reports from Douala, Cameroon