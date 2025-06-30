Cameroonian marine conservationists trained as scientific divers

Following the United Nations Ocean Conference in France, three Cameroonian marine scientists extended their stay to train as scientific divers in the city of Marseille.

They are committed to protecting the Manyangé na Elombo-Campo national park, home to one of Cameroon’s largest nesting and feeding sites for sea turtles.

Aristide Takoukam Kamla is president of the African Marine Mammal Conservation Organisation (AMMCO).

"Not only are we losing our biodiversity, but local communities are also at risk of a food crisis, as fish resources could also disappear. It is therefore our responsibility, as a civil society, to support the government in working to protect marine and coastal ecosystems," he says.

Training, under the supervision of experts from France’s Septentrion Environnement institute, included identifying marine species, mapping underwater sites, understanding regulatory frameworks, and mastering logistics.

"We’re the first scientific divers to be trained in Cameroon. We've launched a scientific diving project to enable the exploration of Cameroon's marine environments," says Xavier Ndjamo, coordinator of Tube Awu, a community-based environmental organisation.

AMMCO’s environmental educator, Karel Cyndi Ngnah, works with both children and local communities.

“I’m trying to achieve the level of diving autonomy so I can take part in underwater scientific research, whether it’s mapping the seafloor or identifying key biodiversity sites in Cameroon," she says.

Diving is a highly regulated activity that requires thorough knowledge of safety protocols.

So, the three biologists were trained in rescue and emergency evacuation techniques, skills they will now have to deploy in Cameroon.

Carla Di Santo, head of scientific diving at Septentrion Environnement, says they were able to experience a full-scale emergency evacuation.

“We’ve also gone into more details on the safety and medical evacuation protocols, which are the same measures we’ll implement on site in Ebodjé, Cameroon."

As the country strengthens its international commitment to protecting the oceans, Cameroon’s exceptional marine park is about to benefit from unprecedented surveillance thanks to these guardian divers, ready to safeguard its biodiversity.