Teachers strike shuts down schools across Cameroon

Students listen to the teacher in the Holy Infant high school, in Yaounde, Cameron, Monday, Oct. 7, 2024  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Cameroon

Cameroon faces a major education crisis as a four-day national teachers’ strike begins on April 22nd. The "Ecole Morte" movement, led by the Collective of Teachers' Organisations of Cameroon, unites more than a dozen unions demanding urgent reforms.

At the heart of their six key demands: the organisation of a national forum to rethink the education system, the upgrading of teachers' special status, and a collective agreement for private school teachers. The strike follows a warning issued in March.

While the government has opened talks, including a meeting at the Ministry of Public Service on April 17, unions say the steps taken are not enough. Teachers are calling for immediate action to address chronic problems and ensure a stable environment for their profession.

