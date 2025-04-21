Sudanese Refugee Children Find Hope in Libyan School

As the war in Sudan continues to uproot lives and destroy infrastructure, thousands of refugee families have been forced to seek safety beyond the country’s borders. For many, Libya, a nation already grappling with its own political and economic challenges has become an unintended refuge. Among the greatest hardships faced by Sudanese families in exile is access to education for their children, many of whom have been out of school for years due to the conflict. In Misrata, a coastal city in western Libya, a small but growing initiative is helping to fill that gap. The Sudanese-Libyan Al Takamul School, founded in late 2023, is providing displaced children with a renewed sense of purpose and a path forward. The school, which began with just two classrooms, now serves more than 750 students across different grade levels, from primary to secondary. It was launched by members of the Sudanese community in Libya, who saw the growing number of out-of-school children and decided to act. “This school was truly born out of suffering,” said Yasser Makki, the school principal, speaking to Africanews. “Many of the students arrived without identification documents. They wanted to study, but it was difficult to determine their academic level. With support from Libyan authorities and the Sudanese Ministry of Education, we received quick approval to open the school. It has become a major opportunity for all these students.” According to UNICEF, around 19 million Sudanese children are currently out of school, equivalent to one in every three children in the country. Of those, nearly 6.5 million lost access to education due to the conflict, which has led to the closure of more than 10,000 schools in affected regions. In Libya, the UNHCR reports that more than 118,000 Sudanese refugees have entered the country since mid-April 2023, with roughly 65,000 arriving through the southern city of Kufra. Many continue to arrive at a rate of 300 to 400 people per day. Inside the classrooms of Al-Takamul School, students are slowly rebuilding what war tried to take away. “Even though I lost two years of schooling, I’m grateful that there’s still a good opportunity to learn,” said Haram Mahdi, a young girl student. “This place gave me the chance to continue my education and I haven’t missed out on anything.” Teachers, most of whom are volunteers from the Sudanese diaspora in Libya, work under difficult conditions. The school faces chronic shortages of funding, educational materials, and classroom space. Yet the staff remain committed. “We’re now trying to provide textbooks and recruit more volunteer teachers,” said Abeer Mousa, one of the school’s instructors. “It’s not just about teaching reading and writing, we want to give these children hope, resilience, and the chance to pursue university studies one day.” The decision to open a Sudanese-curriculum school was also strategic. While many Sudanese children have enrolled in Libyan public schools, others prefer to continue with the Sudanese system in hopes of reintegrating more easily once they return home. “There has been growing pressure on Libyan schools due to the rising number of refugee students,” Makki added. “So we established this school to ease that burden, and also to serve families who want their children to stay connected to the Sudanese curriculum.” Despite the overwhelming odds, students and teachers remain optimistic. “We’re all very happy to have this opportunity,” said Haram Mahdi. “This school is our challenge to war and with the support of the community, we believe we’ll raise a strong and educated generation.” As the conflict in Sudan rages on, Al Takamul School stands as a rare symbol of hope, proof that even in exile, a future built on education is still possible.