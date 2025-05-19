Nigeria crisis: 20,000 flee Marte after militant attacks

At least 20,000 people have fled the town of Marte in northeastern Nigeria following a surge in attacks by Islamist militants, according to Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum.

Marte, near the border with Cameroon, had been resettled four years ago after years under insurgent control, but was recently overrun again by suspected Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters.

Zulum visited Marte after militants briefly seized a local army base last week, killing at least five soldiers. He also toured nearby Rann, where another base was attacked, and plans to visit Kalawa Balge, where 23 farmers were reportedly killed.

The region has seen a rise in militant activity in 2025, raising fears that extremist groups are regaining ground. Over the past 16 years, the insurgency has displaced more than two million people and killed thousands.

Zulum warned that relocating displaced residents to camps, like the one in Dikwa, could expose young people to recruitment by militants. Residents of Marte fear more violence could force them from their homes once again.