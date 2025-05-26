Separatists' sit-at-home protests caused 700 deaths in Nigeria's southeast, report finds

Separatists’ sit-at-home protests in Nigeria's southeast have caused the death of more than 700 people over the past four years, an intelligence consultancy found.

The separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra campaigns for the secession of Nigeria’s southeastern region, which is predominantly inhabited by Igbo people.

The region had briefly declared independence from Nigeria between 1967 and 1970, during the civil war that killed at least 1 million people. The secessionist state was known as the Republic of Biafra.

The IPOB launched a weekly sit-at-home order in 2021, following the arrest of its leader Nnamdi Kanu on terrorism charges.

In four years, compliance with the protests has plummeted from 82.6% to 29%, "with many observing [the directive] out of concern for their safety", according to Nigerian consultancy SBM Intelligence.

"Violent enforcement by armed actors — often described as 'unknown gunmen' — has fuelled a growing atmosphere of insecurity, targeting those who attempt to resume normal activities on designated days", the consultancy said in its report released on Monday.

The 700 deaths result from the killings of civilians who defied the sit-at-home order, and from clashes between the IPOB and Nigerian security forces.

Nigerian authorities consider the IPOB a terrorist group.

The protests, which happen on Mondays and on days when Kanu appears in court, suspend economic activities in the region and have caused economic losses of over 7.6 trillion naira ($4.79 billion) between 2021 and 2023, SBM Intelligence found.

The IPOB has denied responsibility in the deaths, and has accused the government of blackmail and demonisation.

The separatist movement has tried to distance itself from the region’s violence in recent years.

But the police have accused the group of being involved in several incidents, including the murder of at least 30 travellers earlier in May.

Nnamdi Kanu is currently on trial in Abuja. He will next appear in court on 28 May.

The IPOB will celebrate the 58th anniversary of the Republic of Biafra's declaration of independence on 30 May, known as Biafra Heroes Day.