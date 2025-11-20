Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Nigeria convicts separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu of terrorism

FILE- In this Jan. 29, 2016 file photo, Biafran separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu attends a court hearing at the Federal High court in Abuja, Nigeria.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and Reuters

Nigeria

Nigeria's High Court has convicted separatist leader Nnamdi Kanu on seven terrorism-related charges.

At the trial in Abuja on Thursday, Judge James Omotosho ruled that prosecutors provided “incontroverted evidence” that Kanu’s broadcasts to the now-banned Indigenous People of Biafra, or Ipob, group incited deadly attacks on security forces and citizens in the country’s south east. The judge described Kanu’s actions as “preparatory” to terrorism.

In 1967, an attempt by Nigeria’s southeastern region to secede as the Republic of Biafra in triggered a three-year civil war that killed more than 1 million people before the rebels were defeated.

Kanu started Radio Biafra in 2009, broadcasting from London to Nigeria. Five years later, he founded the separatist Ipob movement.

Kanu had declined to present a defense and earlier this month filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him, saying they were a “nullity.”

He was forcibly removed from the courtroom on Thursday before the verdict was delivered because of unruly behaviour.

Kanu remains a deeply polarizing figure: reviled by authorities, but revered by many in the southeast.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..