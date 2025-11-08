Nigerian court to deliver judgment in Nnamdi Kanu’s terrorism case on November 20

The Federal High Court in Abuja has set November 20 for judgment in the terrorism case against Nnamdi Kanu, the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), after he declined to present his defense despite being granted six consecutive days to do so.

In a dramatic turn on Friday, Kanu filed a motion arguing that terrorism is no longer an offense in Nigeria, contending that the Terrorism Prevention and Prohibition Act had been repealed.

He maintained that there were no valid charges against him and urged the court to dismiss the case and order his immediate release.

The motion also sought to expunge his earlier "not guilty" plea and set aside all subsequent proceedings, calling them a "nullity."

Prosecution stands firm, court cites delays

Federal Government counsel Adegoboyega Awomolo opposed the motion, stating no counter-affidavit was necessary and urging the court to rely on existing records.

He emphasized that Kanu was simply refusing to enter a defense and that the trial had been conducted lawfully.

Justice James Omotosho, in his ruling, noted the case—initially filed in 2015—had faced multiple delays but received accelerated hearing in his court.

He reiterated that no preliminary objections would be entertained at this stage.

Judge: defendant waived right to fair hearing

Justice Omotosho emphasized that the court had ensured a fair hearing, granting numerous adjournments at Kanu’s request and even personally appealing to him "in God’s name" to present his defense.

Citing Supreme Court authorities, the judge held that a defendant who fails to utilize the opportunity for a fair hearing cannot later claim denial of that right.

With Kanu having exhausted his allocated days without opening his defense, the court fixed November 20 for judgment, bringing the long-running case closer to a resolution.