Ugandan civil society denounces ‘foreign agents’ bill

Civil society groups in Uganda have strongly criticised a proposed “Protection of Sovereignty Bill,” warning it could stifle dissent and harm the economy, as debate intensifies ahead of its presentation in parliament.

At a press conference, former cabinet minister Miria Matembe condemned the speed at which the controversial legislation is being pushed forward.

“I have never seen such a controversial, widely controversial, rejected bill being rushed to be debated within two days… And you bring a bill that has been controversial and widely rejected.”

The draft law would criminalise actions deemed to promote “the interests of a foreigner against the interests of Uganda” and label individuals or organisations receiving foreign funding as “foreign agents.”

Critics say the language mirrors similar legislation used in other countries to silence opposition voices.

However, some Ugandans support tighter oversight. Businessman and events organiser Elijah Rabwoni argued that monitoring foreign funding could be beneficial.

“The law… is controversial, is good. It has come at a time whereby many people are receiving money without being monitored well. If it is monitored by the government, it is good.”

Others fear the economic fallout could hit ordinary livelihoods. Motorcycle taxi driver Samuel Musoba warned that reduced inflows of foreign money would affect businesses and families.

“If the money is not coming in the country… the business will not move as well. So, it will affect me as a person, and hence, at the end of the day, also my family will be affected.”

The bill has sparked widespread concern among rights groups, journalists and sections of the private sector, who say it could undermine freedoms and deter investment in the East African nation.