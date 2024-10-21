President Paul Biya returns to Cameroon, after 6-week long absence sparked health concerns

Paul Biya
After a 6-week long absence prompted concerns over his health and whereabouts, Cameroonian President Paul Biya has returned to the country.
On his arrival from Geneva with his wife Chantal Biya, the 91 year-old did not speak to the public.
But he did wave at supporters gathered nearby as his car drove away from the airport in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde.
Lining the route from the airport to the presidential palace were thousands of supporters of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement.
Among the crowds, some carried placards welcoming the President back, and sending their well wishes.
Biya’s disappearance from Cameroon triggered widespread speculation he was ill.
But authorities have published statements insisting that he is well, and have insisted that it was a matter of national security.
01:35
WHO chief in Kigali as Rwanda moves closer to “stopping Marburg outbreak”
01:00
About 1.9M impacted by floods in Chad as all 23 provinces hit
01:12
President Paul Biya's continued absence in Cameroon sparks health concerns
Go to video
Ethiopia's FM elected president, replaces country's first female head of state
02:22
Marburg virus: Rwanda issues guidelines as spread of disease worries residents
01:35
Clashes erupt during public forum over an impeachment motion against Kenya's VP