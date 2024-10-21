Welcome to Africanews

President Paul Biya returns to Cameroon, after 6-week long absence sparked health concerns

Cameroon's President Paul Biya, center left, arrives at the Beijing Capital International Airport, ahead of the 2024 Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC)   -  
Copyright © africanews
Wu Hao/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Paul Biya

After a 6-week long absence prompted concerns over his health and whereabouts, Cameroonian President Paul Biya has returned to the country.

On his arrival from Geneva with his wife Chantal Biya, the 91 year-old did not speak to the public.

But he did wave at supporters gathered nearby as his car drove away from the airport in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde.

Lining the route from the airport to the presidential palace were thousands of supporters of the ruling Cameroon People's Democratic Movement.

Among the crowds, some carried placards welcoming the President back, and sending their well wishes.

Biya’s disappearance from Cameroon triggered widespread speculation he was ill.

But authorities have published statements insisting that he is well, and have insisted that it was a matter of national security.

