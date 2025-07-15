Togo’s security forces cast early votes ahead of high-stakes municipal elections

The atmosphere was calm and disciplined on Monday, July 14, 2025, in Lomé, as Togo’s security and defense forces, including paramilitary units and members of the operational reserve, cast their ballots in early voting ahead of the municipal elections. This special vote was organized to allow them to fulfill their civic duty while remaining available to ensure the security of the general election scheduled for July 17.

At the polling station, the voting process went smoothly in a strictly orderly environment.

“There hasn’t been a single incident. So far, everything is going well, and they are voting calmly,” said Poutouli Pisseyem, the polling station president. “They follow all our instructions,” he added.

This early vote marks the official kickoff of a highly anticipated municipal election, watched closely by both the political class and a public caught between hope and caution. On the ground, the campaign is in full swing. Political parties and independent candidates are making rounds to win over voters. Supporters of the ruling party, UNIR, are focused on consolidating progress.

“Go vote, vote for UNIR, because we need continuity in the work already being done,” said Geneviève Amégnaglo, a local UNIR delegate.

On the opposition side, some leaders insist on maintaining their presence despite boycott calls from parts of civil society.

“To improve living conditions, the opposition must take part and show what it’s capable of,” said opposition leader Jean-Pierre Fabre.

Still, the apparent calm masks underlying tensions. Civil society groups have called for days of mourning on July 14 and 15, while web activists from the M66 movement have announced protests for July 16 and 17, the day of the vote.

With just hours left before polls open for the general public, the streets are watching, uncertain. Togo’s democracy is facing another major test, under close watch.