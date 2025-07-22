Togo: ruling party wins over 75% of votes in municipal elections

1,150 seats for the Union for the Republic (UNIR), 51 for the National Alliance for Change (ANC), and 38 for the Union of Forces for Change (UFC).

The preliminary results for Togo's municipal elections, which were held last week, designated a clear winner: the presidential party.

Raking in 75.3% of the votes, UNIR capitalised on these elections, the first to be organised since a constitutional reform that could allow president Faure Gnassingbé to rule the country for life.

Voter turnout was low, with most polling stations in the capital Lomé empty during the elections. This followed the repression of popular protests against Gnassingbé at the end of June.

The result is not yet official and political parties still have time to contest it until five days following the announcement of the results.