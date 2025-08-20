Libya’s municipal elections: HNEC urges caution over unofficial results

Libya’s High National Elections Commission (HNEC) has issued a strong warning to the public: do not rely on any municipal election results circulating via social media or unofficial outlets. Only data released through its official website or verified social channels should be trusted, as the counting process continues across multiple levels—from polling stations to regional tally offices and finally to the central hub in Tripoli. The Commission plans to officially publish results within 21 days, though the process may wrap up sooner due to suspended voting in several areas.

The municipal elections, held across 26 councils, saw a voter turnout of approximately 161,684, representing 71% of those who collected their voting cards.

Despite this high participation, the voting process was marred by disruptions. In the eastern and southern regions, authorities withheld voter cards and cancelled polls in dozens of municipalities. In the west, violent incidents—including arson attacks on HNEC facilities in Zawiya and an assault on its offices in Zliten—forced delays and postponements.

The UN Support Mission in Libya and civil society groups have raised concerns that these actions violate citizens’ political rights and undermine the electoral process.

As Liberty inches toward restoring local governance, HNEC’s call for patience and reliance on official data is a critical step in safeguarding election integrity—even amid considerable logistical and security challenge